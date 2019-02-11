The team from Social Team Realtors visited Loving Thunder. Here is what they had to say about us
Summer is right around the corner. We are open and ready for you to come join us as a volunteer, supporter, or participant.
Barbara Garcia of HealthCare Untold and Twuana Raupp of Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. discuss the history and benefits of therapeutic riding.
Therapeutic riding in Rio Rancho is horsemanship lessons for all abilities
Specializing in:
Special Needs children and adults
Veterans
Foster children
Kids without disability
Path Intl, Premier Accredited Center
Volunteers help ensure safety of all.
It all has to be done
All are vital to our existence
Grant funding for children in the CYFD Foster program and newly adopted children. Click the photo for more information.
BYU TV features a documentary about Loving Thunder on Making Good with Kirby Heybourne.
Download BYU TV on any device. Set up your account and Select Episode 8 of Making Good.
Pay it 4ward awarded Feb 11, 2019
We take our riders privacy seriously. *********** Physical address is given by appointment only. ****Please call for an appointment, flexible times. Mailing: PO Box 44517, Rio Rancho, NM 87174
Open today
05:00 pm – 08:00 pm
